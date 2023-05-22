Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $91.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,603,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,843,875. The company has a market capitalization of $473.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

