Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Shares of TTWO opened at $137.43 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average is $111.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

