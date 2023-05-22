Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.02

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 41602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

