TCTC Holdings LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,793,000 after purchasing an additional 77,792 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $488.64. 911,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $416.67 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The stock has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

