TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International accounts for 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC owned 0.33% of Old Republic International worth $24,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 317,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.