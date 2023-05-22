TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,806,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,647. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

