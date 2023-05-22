TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 128 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,392,000 after buying an additional 772,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.07. The stock had a trading volume of 671,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.80 and a 200 day moving average of $161.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

