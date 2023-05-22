Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sets New 1-Year High at $157.94

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $157.94 and last traded at $157.90, with a volume of 1317258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.48.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.05.

Institutional Trading of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLK. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

