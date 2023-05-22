Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. 387,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,266. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -139.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 1,209,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,514,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after buying an additional 757,125 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 292.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 640,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.