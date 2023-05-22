Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,801,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,214 shares during the quarter. Tenaris comprises about 17.4% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Tenaris worth $309,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,182. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

