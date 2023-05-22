Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $7.81

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $8.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 1,053,148 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
Further Reading
