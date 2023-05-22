Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $7.81

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $8.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 1,053,148 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,645,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 244,812 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $2,524,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,356,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading

