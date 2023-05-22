Terex (NYSE:TEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEX. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Terex Trading Down 1.1 %

Terex stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.94. 54,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,719. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $594,339.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,365,700.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $594,339.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,365,700.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,053 shares of company stock worth $12,468,638. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Terex by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 106.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

