Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $515.52 million and approximately $20.80 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,851,172,986,980 coins and its circulating supply is 5,874,304,524,034 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

