Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 254,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.