Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TXN. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $170.11 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $154.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.46.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after buying an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,325,865,000 after buying an additional 1,521,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

