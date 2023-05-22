The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Allstate has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allstate to earn $13.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

ALL stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.09. 1,579,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.58. Allstate has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 31.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

