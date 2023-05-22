The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.95. 2,190,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,714. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.24. The stock has a market cap of $294.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

