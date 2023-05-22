Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $60,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $533.25. 67,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a market cap of $205.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $555.55 and a 200-day moving average of $554.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

