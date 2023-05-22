ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. ThetaDrop has a market capitalization of $24.30 million and $57,759.00 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThetaDrop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

