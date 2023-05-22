Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TYCMY stock opened at C$30.93 on Thursday. Tingyi has a 1-year low of C$27.19 and a 1-year high of C$36.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.99.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

