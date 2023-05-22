Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of TYCMY stock opened at C$30.93 on Thursday. Tingyi has a 1-year low of C$27.19 and a 1-year high of C$36.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.99.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TYCMY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.