TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

