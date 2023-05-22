TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 174,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $240,821.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,324,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,821.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 178,707 shares of company stock valued at $243,764. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

