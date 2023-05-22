Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

TRIP stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tripadvisor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $58,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 872.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,600 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $33,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 954.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,761 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,583 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $113,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,851 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 64.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,873,585 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $63,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

