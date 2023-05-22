Truist Financial Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $147.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $153.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.24. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after purchasing an additional 683,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,014,000 after buying an additional 650,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 96,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

