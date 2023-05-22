Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Up 11.9%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) shares were up 11.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 705,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 904,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TRUP. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Trupanion Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $973.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,176,975 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Further Reading

