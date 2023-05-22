Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini Price Performance

NYSE:TPC opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $302.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.82). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $906.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 292,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 29,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 487,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 199,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.