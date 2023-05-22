U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Down 3%

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $109.98 and last traded at $110.50. Approximately 25,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 75,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.35.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 79.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $91,810.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,326.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $91,810.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,326.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,912 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $193,016.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,130.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

