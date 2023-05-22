Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of UNB opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $93.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.79. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc is a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and wealth management and trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Featured Articles

