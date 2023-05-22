UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 66,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $479.18. The stock had a trading volume of 455,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $488.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

