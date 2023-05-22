Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Univest Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.89. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Martin P. Connor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

Recommended Stories

