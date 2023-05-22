Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $778.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 440,567 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 953.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 156,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.