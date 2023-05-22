USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $64.28 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

In related news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $318,614.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $318,614.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,196. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

Further Reading

