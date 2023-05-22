Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Boosted by Granby Capital Management LLC

Granby Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 205.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 8.3% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 58,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,120,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after buying an additional 31,885 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 34,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 766,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,560. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.