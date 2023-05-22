Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Vector Group Stock Up 2.1 %

VGR opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares in the company, valued at $467,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares in the company, valued at $467,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,905.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

