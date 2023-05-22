Verasity Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.77 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $45.31 million and $4.77 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003697 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007867 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.