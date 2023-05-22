Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.60.

Verastem Stock Performance

VSTM stock remained flat at $0.45 during midday trading on Friday. 894,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,121. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Verastem by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 97,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

