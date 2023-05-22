Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Up 6.1%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10. 65,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 578,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 80,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,780,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,180,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,062,181.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $1,175,282.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,887,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,569,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 80,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $1,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,180,691 shares in the company, valued at $93,062,181.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,537,329 shares of company stock worth $11,837,699. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 1,100.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 42,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

