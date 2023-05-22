Vertcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $48,245.87 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $48,245.87 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,884.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00338704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00564064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00068085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.00427832 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,807,310 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

