Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives $169.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

Separately, HSBC lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

VWDRY stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.