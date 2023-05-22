Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ VICR opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.36. Vicor has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Vicor’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $997,931.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vicor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Vicor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 48,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.