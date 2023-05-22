ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ViewRay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.18.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $113.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 104.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.48%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $173,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,242,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,764,000 after buying an additional 44,144 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 799.2% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 11,991,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after buying an additional 10,657,631 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,332,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after buying an additional 468,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after buying an additional 307,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,037,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

