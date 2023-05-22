Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.08.

VRDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 4,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $925,000.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $23.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.95. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,419.10% and a negative return on equity of 89.08%. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

