VirtualMeta Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.57 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $28,793.77 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00343084 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,461.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.