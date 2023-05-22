Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $437.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.46 and its 200 day moving average is $220.17.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

