Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,227,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Visa worth $2,124,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $232.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,696. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.17. The company has a market capitalization of $436.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

