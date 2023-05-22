Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 259,019 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 16,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 41,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

V traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.05. 2,329,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.17. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $434.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

