W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $56.04 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

