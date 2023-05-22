Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,510 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.00. 6,857,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843,478. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

