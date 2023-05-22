Walken (WLKN) Price Hits $0.0265 on Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Walken has a market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,436,361 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

