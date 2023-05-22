WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Given New $10.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Trading Up 2.2 %

WalkMe stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.23. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

WalkMe Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in WalkMe by 46.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 1.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 338,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.