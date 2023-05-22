WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Given New $10.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.21.
WalkMe Trading Up 2.2 %
WalkMe stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.23. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.
Institutional Trading of WalkMe
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WalkMe (WKME)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.